Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed at $1,952.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 10.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 8.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.97%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMZN as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect AMZN to post earnings of $5.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $62.51 billion, up 18.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.55 per share and revenue of $275.24 billion, which would represent changes of +31.83% and +18.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMZN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note AMZN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 73.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.89.

Investors should also note that AMZN has a PEG ratio of 2.21 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.