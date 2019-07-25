Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shutterstock photo

Amazon (AMZN) will look to extend what, so far, has been a strong showing for tech stocks this earnings season, which has pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index to near all-time highs.

The e-commerce juggernaut, which is no stranger to high expectations, is set to report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings after the closing bell on Thursday. But ongoing regulatory and antitrust scrutiny has rattled Big Tech and has seemingly been an obstacle to Amazon regaining its rightful place in the $1 trillion market cap club. Amazon, which reached that plateau last September, has seen its stock trade in a tight range. Strong top line growth on Thursday and a solid earnings could catalyze the stock near-term.

Ahead of the report, investors want to know whether there is such a thing as “growth fatigue.” Unlike previous quarters, revenue growth is going to be a key area of focus for Wall Street analysts — many of whom are looking for reasons to justify raising their price targets. Analysts, nonetheless, believe the company’s one-day shipping initiative could drive revenue acceleration in the second half of the year, though the cost ($800 million) of cutting the Prime shipping time down from two days could decelerate earnings. By how much remains to be seen.

For the three months that ended June, the Seattle-based tech giant is expected to earn $5.58 per share on revenue of $62.44 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $5.07 per share on revenue of $52.89 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are is expected to rise 36% year over year to $27.41 per share, while full-year revenue of $275.13 billion would rise 18.1% year over year.

To the extent the company can beat these numbers, while demonstrating that it’s still a growth power, the stock should respond accordingly. What’s more, investors will look for assurances that the company maintains its visionary stature, when compared to its technology peers such as Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL). Beyond the top and bottom line numbers, the focus will be on the company’s most-recent initiative: one-day shipping to Prime members.

Amazon started rolling out the new program across the U.S. market in June. Analysts will want an update on the progress, namely the response the company has seen from customers and whether it has sparked more frequent orders and higher transactions? Has the program driven an increase in Prime members?

While Prime continues to serve as the key catalyst in strengthening Amazon's online presence, AWS (Amazon Web Services) remains the breadwinner. AWS has shown more profits in recent quarters. And segment revenue growth is still strong, delivering a 41% increase in Q1, reaching $7.7 billion. That, nonetheless, marked a deceleration from last year’s 49% growth rate. And competition from Microsoft’s Azure Cloud (MSFT) has increased. On Thursday the market will want to see if AWS can maintain its 40% growth clip. Assuming AWS can maintain a level that would translate to total revenue of close to $10 billion.

As such, I would continue to accumulate Amazon shares ahead of Thursday’s results.