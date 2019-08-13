Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Amalgamated Bank ( AMAL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AMAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AMAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.66, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMAL was $15.66, representing a -31.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.97 and a 7.41% increase over the 52 week low of $14.58.

AMAL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Albany International Corporation ( AIN ) and Capital Southwest Corporation ( CSWC ). AMAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports AMAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.09%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.