AMAG Q2 Loss Widens, Sales Lag Estimates, 2019 Guidance Cut

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMAG incurred a loss of $1.28 per share in the second quarter of 2019, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 66 cents as well as the year-ago quarterly loss of 75 cents.

Moreover, quarterly revenues came in at $78.1 million, down approximately 46.5% from $146.2 million a year ago. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92 million.

Shares of AMAG have plunged 41.8% year to date, underperforming the industry's decrease of 2.5%.

Quarter in Detail

Makena sales of $30.9 million slumped 70.6% year over year due to high generic competition to the Makena IM product and IM supply constraints. On account of the ongoing supply issues and increased generic competition, AMAG made a mutual decision with Prasco to exit the generic IM market on Aug 6, 2019. However, the company is encouraged by strong underlying demand for the subcutaneous auto-injector, the market share of which grew to 63% in the second quarter. AMAG though continues to firmly believe in the clinical utility of Makena.

Combined sales of Feraheme and MuGard amounted to $42.1 million, up almost 11.4% year over year. Intrarosa generated sales of $4.9 million compared with $3.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Operating expenses including the cost of product sales were $193.9 million, up 85.7% from the year-earlier quarter. This included a $4.8-million write-down value of Makena IM inventory.

2019 Outlook

Due to the supply disruption of the Makena IM product and the subsequent termination of the distribution/supply agreement with Prasco, AMAG lowered its financial guidance for 2019. The company now expects full-year revenues of $325-$355 million compared with the previous estimate of $365-$415 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 revenues stands at $369.54 million.

AMAG also removed its expectations of milestone payments related to ciraparantag from its 2019 financial outlook as the company was informed by a development partner of its intention to terminate the existing collaboration agreement.

Other Updates

Further, in January 2019, AMAG acquired the Connecticut-based privately held Perosphere Pharmaceuticals Inc., which will add the latter's investigational candidate ciraparantag to its portfolio. This move will also strengthen the company's expertise in hematology pipeline. AMAG plans to initiate a phase IIIa study on ciraparantag in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company has another candidate in its portfolio, AMAG-423, which is currently under development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women.

In June, AMAG announced that the FDA has approved Vyleesi (bremelanotide injection) to treat the acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in premenopausal women. The drug will be launched next month.

