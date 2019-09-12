Altria Group (MO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Altria Group ( MO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.84 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.72, the dividend yield is 7.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MO was $44.72, representing a -32.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.04 and a 5.47% increase over the 52 week low of $42.40.

MO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc ( PM ) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. ( BTI ). MO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.36. Zacks Investment Research reports MO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.62%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates

Interested in gaining exposure to MO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MO as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF ( JHMS )

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IECS )

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF ( FSTA )

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF ( VDC )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples ( XLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLP with an increase of 7.51% over the last 100 days. JHMS has the highest percent weighting of MO at 4.47%.