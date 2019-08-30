Altria bonds tighten on Philip Morris merger talks

Reuters





NEW YORK, Aug 30 (IFR) - Bonds of Philip Morris International were moving wider while Altria's tightened last Tuesday on news of merger talks between the two tobacco companies, which are seeking to expand into smoke-free markets as cigarette sales slump.

The all stock merger of equals would reunite Philip Morris International and Altria a decade after the companies split to focus on non-US and US markets, respectively.

Philip Morris (A2/A/A) and Altria (A3/BBB/BBB) bonds remained active throughout the week in what was a very illiquid market ahead of a holiday weekend.

The bond traded as low as Treasuries plus 196bp at one point during the week.

In total, Altria occupied all of the top five most actively traded corporate bonds on Tuesday, moving between 34bp and 44bp tighter.

All five of those notes are from a seven-part US$11.5bn bond in February to finance minority stakes in vaping company Juul and cannabis group Cronos.

Philip Morris bonds were slow to react but eventually widened by 20bp-30bp in the secondary market.

The 4.25% 2044 was one of Philip Morris's most active in US dollars widening out to 172bp over Treasuries from 145bp at the start of the week, according to MarketAxess data.

JP Morgan estimates pro forma leverage for the combined company will land at 2.5x excluding synergies, which will be fairly minimal at 3%-5% due to the lack of geographic overlap, according to a report.

Juul plays an outsized role in the merger even though Altria only has a 35% stake in the company.

Juul is already established as the largest vaping brand in the US and if a merger is agreed upon, Philip Morris is expected to help the fledgling company expand internationally.

Earlier this month, Juul raised US$325m in a mixture of equity and debt to fuel its international expansion, which now touches Ireland, South Korea and the Philippines, according to a CreditSights note.

Additionally, the merger will help Philip Morris break its IQOS heated tobacco product into the US through tighter integration with Altria.

The device is an electronic cigarette holder that heats, rather than burns. The vapour from the tobacco contains fewer toxins but has the same amount of nicotine as a regular cigarette, according to the company.

IQOS received Federal Drug Administration approval earlier this year and Altria's US launch of the product is slated for this summer in Atlanta.

Philip Morris first launched the product in Japan in 2014 and has since introduced it to 40 other markets around the world.

"A potential Philip Morris and Altria merger would create a combined entity with a strong business profile and robust position in the heated tobacco and vaping sectors, through Altria's stake in Juul Lab, as well as in the declining combustible tobacco business," said Roberto Pozzi, Moody's senior vice-president.

"The combined entity would be better able to manage uncertainties around regulatory approval for the new generation of alternative tobacco products, as well as the even greater risks posed by the rapidly expanding cannabis industry."

