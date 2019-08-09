ALTR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Altair Engineering Inc (Symbol: ALTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.39, changing hands as low as $34.85 per share. Altair Engineering Inc shares are currently trading down about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ALTR's low point in its 52 week range is $25.28 per share, with $43.99 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $37.25.
