Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) closed at $117.77, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.93%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AYX as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be July 31, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect AYX to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $76.45 million, up 63.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $359.95 million, which would represent changes of +2250% and +76.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AYX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AYX is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AYX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 271.27. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 64.44.

Also, we should mention that AYX has a PEG ratio of 19.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AYX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.