Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) closed at $109.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 22.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.62%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AYX as it approaches its nex t earnings release. On that day, AYX is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $76.45 million, up 63.35% from the year-ago period.

AYX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $359.95 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2250% and +76.18%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AYX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.68% higher. AYX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note AYX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 248.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 63.24, which means AYX is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that AYX currently has a PEG ratio of 18.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.