AltaGas Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: ALA-PRA.TO ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.845), with shares changing hands as low as $14.05 on the day. As of last close, ALA.PRA was trading at a 42.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .
The chart below shows the one year performance of ALA.PRA shares, versus ALA:
Below is a dividend history chart for ALA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:
In Wednesday trading, AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: ALA-PRA.TO
) is currently off about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ALA.TO
) are up about 2.1%.
Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »