AltaGas Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: ALA-PRA.TO ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.845), with shares changing hands as low as $14.05 on the day. As of last close, ALA.PRA was trading at a 42.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible .

The chart below shows the one year performance of ALA.PRA shares, versus ALA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ALA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A:

ALA.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, AltaGas Ltd's Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: ALA-PRA.TO ) is currently off about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ALA.TO ) are up about 2.1%.

