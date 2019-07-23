ALSN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.30, changing hands as high as $46.58 per share. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ALSN's low point in its 52 week range is $40.35 per share, with $53.76 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.54.
