Quantcast

Alphabet says to continue talks with DoJ in antitrust review

By Reuters

Reuters


July 26 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc on Thursday acknowledged a broader U.S. Department of Justice antitrust review of large technology firms and said it will continue to engage with the regulator.

Earlier this week, the DoJ said it was opening an antitrust investigation of major digital technology firms into whether they engage in anticompetitive practices.

Facebook Inc on Wednesday said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had informed it last month that it was under antitrust investigation. It also acknowledged a broad U.S. DoJ antitrust review of large internet companies.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: FB ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar