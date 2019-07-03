Alphabet (GOOGL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1125.74, changing hands as high as $1127.99 per share. Alphabet Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GOOGL's low point in its 52 week range is $977.66 per share, with $1296.975 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $1124.88.
