Alphabet (GOOGL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $1,112.60, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 5.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GOOGL as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be July 25, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect GOOGL to post earnings of $11.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.90 billion, up 17.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $45.59 per share and revenue of $130.10 billion, which would represent changes of +4.32% and +18.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GOOGL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, GOOGL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.67, which means GOOGL is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

