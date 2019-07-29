Alphabet (GOOGL) Looks Good: Stock Adds 9.6% in Session

Alphabet Inc.GOOGL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $1100.00 to $1153.46 in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company reported better-than-expected results for second-quarter 2019.

The company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Alphabet. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Alphabet currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Investors interested in the Internet - Services industry may consider Yirendai Ltd. YRD , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

