Alphabet (GOOGL) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shutterstock photo

Shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) have underperformed the broader market so far this year, climbing just 9% year to date, compared with the 18% rise for the S&P 500 Index.

The tech giant is set to report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results Thursday after the closing bell. Can the shares, which have fallen 14% in three months, rebound? Although the company beat the Street's first quarter profit estimates (up 19.8% to $11.90, easily beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of $10.58) back in April, Alphabet saw its stock fall by double digits after Q1 revenue of $36.3 billion fell about $1 billion short of expectations. This is even though it represented a 17% year-over-year increase.

Investors feared decelerating ad sales growth and soft hardware sales. This is even though the Q1 numbers suggested past concerns about the company’s profit margins have been corrected. Aside from the revenue miss, the company is also facing scrutiny from the U.S. Justice Department which is considering launching an antitrust probe into Big Tech, including Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN). But with the stock still down some 12% from its 52-week high, now could be a time to own Google given the low bar it has to climb.

For the quarter that ended June, Wall Street is looking for the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant earn $11.30 per share on revenue of $38.17 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $4.55 per share on revenue of $32.56 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to rise 5% year over year to $45.6 per share, while full-year revenue of the $160.64 billion would rise 17.4% year over year.

Although several headline topic can drive the stock, the performance of the company’s core businesses will be what analysts focus on — as it should be. This means the company’s two primary segments will set the stage for how the quarter is graded. The Google segment, the breadwinner and generator of the bulk of revenue and profits, encompass the digital-advertising business. It posted Q1 revenue of $30.72 billion, up 15% year over year, owing to the successes of Google Search, YouTube and Gmail.

How much has the company’s ad business grown this quarter? Analysts will also look to see the extent to which the company has improved its traffic acquisition costs (TAC), which int eh first quarter, rose 9%. This is important given that this figure accounted for some 22% of the company total ad revenue. The “Other Bets" segment —the company’s potpourri of early-stage/high-potential businesses — will also be in focus.

To date, Other Bets, which includes its self-driving car segment Waymo, which the company has been working to monetize, has not been profitable. And in Q1 the company reported a operating loss of $868 million on revenue of $170 million. On Thursday Wall Street will take an interest in the the company’s expanding services portfolio, particularly its cloud performance to see how it compares to leaders Amazon and Microsoft (MSFT).

Assuming Google is able to deliver a top and bottom-line beat, while disclosing improvements with Waymo, shares of the tech conglomerate can spike quickly, putting the company back on a patch to regain its all-time highs by year’s end.