Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.28, changing hands as high as $78.90 per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ALNY's low point in its 52 week range is $60.27 per share, with $124.215 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $78.00.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »