Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Ally Financial Inc. ( ALLY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.42, the dividend yield is 2.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALLY was $33.42, representing a -2.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.23 and a 62.23% increase over the 52 week low of $20.60.

ALLY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). ALLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.96. Zacks Investment Research reports ALLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.41%, compared to an industry average of 17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALLY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALLY as a top-10 holding:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF ( PFF )

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FTA )

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ( FXO )

Oppenheimer ETF Trust ( OMFL )

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FAB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFL with an increase of 8.32% over the last 100 days. PFF has the highest percent weighting of ALLY at 1.74%.