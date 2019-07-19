Ally Financial (ALLY) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.5% in Session

Ally Financial Inc.ALLY was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company-as the stock is now up 12.3% in the past one-month time frame.



The move came after the company reported solid second-quarter 2019 results.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of two increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Ally Financial currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

