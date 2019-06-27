Allstate's Preferred Stock, Series E Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Allstate Corp's Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: ALL.PRE) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6562), with shares changing hands as low as $25.42 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, ALL.PRE was trading at a 3.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 3.70% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ALL.PRE shares, versus ALL:

Below is a dividend history chart for ALL.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Allstate Corp's Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E :

In Thursday trading, Allstate Corp's Fixed Rate Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: ALL.PRE) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ALL) are up about 0.6%.