Allstate Corporation (ALL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Allstate Corporation ( ALL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $102.63, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALL was $102.63, representing a -5.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.13 and a 33.29% increase over the 52 week low of $77.

ALL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). ALL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.64. Zacks Investment Research reports ALL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.27%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF ( KBWP )

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF ( IAK )

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF ( FOVL )

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF ( SYLD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWP with an increase of 13.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALL at 8.24%.