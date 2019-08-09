Allscripts (MDRX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. MDRX reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 17 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%. However, the bottom line declined 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.





On a non-GAAP basis, revenues totaled $445 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. The top line also fell 0.9% year over year. However, on a reported basis, revenues amounted to $444.5 million in the quarter, reflecting year-over-year improvement of 0.7%.Bookings came in at $276 million, significantly up by 30.8% from the prior-year quarter's tally.In a bid to focus on the payer and life sciences market and evolution of the healthcare IT industry, the company realigned its segmen t report ing structure by divesting its investment in Netsmart on Dec 31, 2018.The new Provider segment consists of the core integrated clinical software applications, financial management and patient engagement solutions targeted at clients across the entire continuum of care. Meanwhile, the new Veradigm segment mainly focuses on the payer and life sciences market.Software delivery, Support and MaintenanceIn the quarter under review, revenues at the segment grossed $285 million on a reported basis, up 0.2% from the year-ago quarter's tally.Client ServicesAt this segment, revenues totaled $159.5 million, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter's figure.

Margins



Gross profit in the second quarter was $184.1 million, up 6% from the year-ago quarter's level. As a percentage of revenues, gross margin was 41.4%, up 210 bps from the year-ago figure.



Adjusted gross profit amounted to $196.4 million, down 4.8% year over year. Adjusted gross margin was 44.1%, down 180 bps from the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted operating income in the quarter was $44.8 million, down 6.5% year over year. Adjusted operating margin was 10.1%, as a percentage of revenues, down 60 bps from the prior-year quarter.



Financial Update



As of Jun 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $138.9 million, down 20.3% from 2018-end level.



Net cash from operating activities for the three months ended Jun 30, 2019, amounted to ($7.7) million, against $8.2 million from the prior-year quarter.



Guidance Revised



For 2019, adjusted EPS are expected in the range of 65-70 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 68 cents, within the projected range.



For the third quarter of 2019, adjusted revenues are expected between $445 million and $455 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $450.1 million, within management's guided range.



Full-year bookings are anticipated between $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion (up from the previously guided range of $900 million and $1 billion).



Summing Up



Allscripts ended the second quarter on a mixed note. The company continues to gain from the core Client Services unit, which displayed better performance in the quarter. Significant growth in second-quarter bookings also buoys optimism. The company continues to maintain momentum in its Provider business on the back of key client wins across solution set. The company remains confident about its near and long-term outlook as it anticipates to benefit from a number of differentiated growth opportunities in both its Provider and Veradigm businesses.



Meanwhile, the company witnessed a contraction in operating margin in the reported quarter. Moreover, Allscripts is exposed to integration risks. Intense competition in the niche space is an added concern.



Zacks Rank



Currently, Allscripts carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



