Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ( ALSN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that ALSN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.49, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALSN was $43.49, representing a -19.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.76 and a 7.78% increase over the 52 week low of $40.35.

ALSN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) and Aptiv PLC ( APTV ). ALSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.19. Zacks Investment Research reports ALSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.43%, compared to an industry average of -3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALSN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.