Allison Transmission Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ALSN

In trading on Monday, shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.76, changing hands as high as $46.09 per share. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ALSN's low point in its 52 week range is $40.35 per share, with $53.76 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $45.90.

