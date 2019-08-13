Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. ( AMOT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AMOT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that AMOT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.69, the dividend yield is .35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMOT was $34.69, representing a -37.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.47 and a 9.36% increase over the 52 week low of $31.72.

AMOT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Amphenol Corporation ( APH ). AMOT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports AMOT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.94%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMOT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.