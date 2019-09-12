AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund ( NFJ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NFJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NFJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.39, the dividend yield is 7.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NFJ was $12.39, representing a -6.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.24 and a 23.41% increase over the 52 week low of $10.04.

NFJ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company ( AXP ) and S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NFJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.