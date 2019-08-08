AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund ( ACV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.167 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ACV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that ACV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.18, the dividend yield is 8.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACV was $23.18, representing a -8.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.31 and a 32.38% increase over the 52 week low of $17.51.

ACV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACV Dividend History page.