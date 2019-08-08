AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund ( NCV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NCV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NCV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.81, the dividend yield is 10.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NCV was $5.81, representing a -18.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.16 and a 22.32% increase over the 52 week low of $4.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NCV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.