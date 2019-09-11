AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II ( NCZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NCZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NCZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.09, the dividend yield is 10.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NCZ was $5.09, representing a -19.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.29 and a 21.19% increase over the 52 week low of $4.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NCZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.