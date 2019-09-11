AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund ( CBH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that CBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.38, the dividend yield is 5.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBH was $9.38, representing a -3.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.71 and a 23.3% increase over the 52 week low of $7.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.