AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund ( CBH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that CBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.19, the dividend yield is 6.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBH was $9.19, representing a -3.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.48 and a 20.81% increase over the 52 week low of $7.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.