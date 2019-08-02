Alliant Energy's (LNT) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT reported second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 40 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 13%. The reported earnings also declined from the year-ago figure by 3 cents.





The year-over-year decline in earnings was attributable to lower retail electric sales due to cooler temperatures.Total revenues in the second quarter came in at $790.2 million, decreasing 3.2% year over year.

Operational Highlights



Total operating expenses were $640.4 million in the reported quarter, reflecting a decline of 3.9% from $664.9 million in the year-ago period.



Operating income was $149.8 million, down marginally by 0.7% from $151.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses were $69.2 million, reflecting an increase of 12.9% from $61.3 million in the prior-year quarter.



During the second quarter, the company's retail electric and gas utility customers grew 0.4% and 0.3% year over year, respectively. The increase in customer count had a positive impact on volumes of electric and natural gas sold during the quarter.



Financial Update



Cash and cash equivalents were $170.2 million as of Jun 30, 2019, up from $20.9 million on Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt (excluding current portion) was $5,438.1 million as of Jun 30, 2019, higher than $5,246.3 million on Dec 31, 2018.



In the first half of 2019, cash flow from operating activities was $276.9 million compared with $274.4 million in the comparable year-ago period.



Guidance



Alliant Energy reiterated its 2019 consolidated earnings per share guidance in the range of $2.17-$2.31. The guidance assumes normal temperature in its service territories during the year.



For Utilities (American Transmission Company LLC and Corporate Services), earnings per share are expected within $2.14-$2.24. For ATC Holdings, the company expects earnings per share in the range of 11-13 cents. For Non-regulated and Parent, earnings are likely to have a negative impact of 6-8 cents.



