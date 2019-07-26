Alliant Energy (LNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is slated to report second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 1, after the market closes . In the las t report ed quarter, the company delivered in-line earnings. Let's see how things are shaping up for this earnings season.





Alliant Energy expects second-quarter earnings to improve 6% year over year on the back of strong pipeline of investments in renewable energy, and electric and gas distribution. As the company continues to add more wind generation assets in its portfolio, the resultant production tax credit will lower its effective tax rate.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is 46 cents, which indicates growth of 6.98% from the year-ago reported figure. The interim electric rate that came into effect in second-quarter 2019 is anticipated to boos t earnings Our proven model shows that Alliant Energy is unlikely to beat estimates in the to-be-reported quarter because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to be able to beat estimates. Alliant Energy lacks the right mix.You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter : The company's Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank : Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2. Its favorable rank, when combined with the 0.00% ESP, lowers the possibility of an earnings surprise in the to-be-reported quarter.



We caution against Sell-rated stocks (#4 or 5) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.



Stocks to Consider



Here are a few companies worth considering from the same industry , as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Entergy Corporation ETR is expected to release second-quarter results on Jul 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.4% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Southern Company SO is set to release second-quarter results on Jul 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Black Hills Corporation BKH is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>