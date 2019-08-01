AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ( AB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.17, the dividend yield is 7.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AB was $30.17, representing a -3.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.42 and a 29.26% increase over the 52 week low of $23.34.

AB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). AB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.34. Zacks Investment Research reports AB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.3%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.