Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ( ARLP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.93% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.15, the dividend yield is 12.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARLP was $17.15, representing a -18.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.99 and a 3.94% increase over the 52 week low of $16.50.

ARLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc ( BBL ) and Peabody Energy Corporation ( BTU ). ARLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.49. Zacks Investment Research reports ARLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.87%, compared to an industry average of -15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARLP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARLP as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF ( YMLP )

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares ( ZMLP )

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF ( HIPS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLP with an increase of 0.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARLP at 7%.