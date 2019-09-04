Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (AFB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc ( AFB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AFB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that AFB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.99, the dividend yield is 3.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFB was $13.99, representing a -0.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.07 and a 18.76% increase over the 52 week low of $11.78.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AFB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.