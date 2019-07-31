Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (AFB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc ( AFB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AFB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that AFB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.6, the dividend yield is 4.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AFB was $13.6, representing a -0.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.64 and a 15.45% increase over the 52 week low of $11.78.

