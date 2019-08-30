Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Alliance Data Systems Corporation ( ADS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ADS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ADS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $122.75, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADS was $122.75, representing a -50.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $250.27 and a 1.64% increase over the 52 week low of $120.77.

ADS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). ADS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.08. Zacks Investment Research reports ADS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.1%, compared to an industry average of 9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADS as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund ( EWG )

Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF ( DBGR )

Principal Millennials Index ETF ( GENY )

WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( DNL )

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF ( GSEU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GENY with an increase of 6.12% over the last 100 days. EWG has the highest percent weighting of ADS at 4.62%.