Alliance Data Systems (ADS) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.6% Higher

Alliance Data Systems Corporation ADS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company-as the stock is now down 8.9% in the past one-month time frame.





The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Alliance Data Systems. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.Alliance Data Systems currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Investors interested in the Financial Transaction Services industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Fiserv, Inc. FISV , which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



