Alliance Data (ADS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y

Alliance Data Systems Corporation 's ADS operating earnings of $3.83 per share for the second quarter of 2019 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.12. The bottom line declined 12% year over year.





Soft performance of the Card Service segment weighed on the results.Alliance Data reported total revenues of $1.3 billion, down 3% year over year. The downside was due to lower revenues from Card Services segment.Operating expenses increased 1.1% year over year to $1 billion. Operating income decreased 15% year over year to $337.3 million largely due to lower revenues and higher expenses.Adjusted EBITDA (net of funding costs) declined 15% year over year to $310 million.

Segment Update



LoyaltyOne : Revenues totaled $251 million, up 1% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 27% to $51 million. AIR MILES reward miles issued decreased 2% due to less promotional activity in the grocery vertical. AIR MILES reward miles redeemed declined 2%.



Card Services : Revenues were $1.1 billion, down 4% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was $287 million, down 14% year over year.



Financial Update



As of Jun 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents was $4 billion, up 5.5% from Dec 31, 2018-level.



At quarter end, debt level was up 1.8% from 2018-end to $5.8 billion.



Cash from operations decreased 17.6% year over year to $1.1 billion in the first six months of the year. Capital expenditure at Alliance Data declined 6.4% year over year to $92.2 million in the same period.



Dividend Update



The board of directors approved quarterly dividend of 63 cents, payable on Sep 26, 2019 to stockholders of record as of Sep 4, 2019.



2019 Guidance



Alliance Data estimates revenues to be $5.8 billion, up 4% from 2018. Core EPS is estimated to be $19.50 -$19.75, down 1% from 2018.



Business Update



On Jul 1, Alliance Data divested Epsilon business to Publicis Groupe. The net proceeds are expected to be used to retire $2.4 billion of corporate debt and repurchase up to $1.1 billion of shares. The company modified Dutch auction to purchase $700 to $750 million worth of common shares.



The company also acquired several client portfolios aggregating over $900 million in June, which were expected to occur later in the year.



Zacks Rank



Alliance Data currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



