Allete, Inc. (ALE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Allete, Inc. ( ALE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.587 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.65, the dividend yield is 2.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALE was $84.65, representing a -4.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.58 and a 16.89% increase over the 52 week low of $72.42.

ALE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) and Exelon Corporation ( EXC ). ALE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.8. Zacks Investment Research reports ALE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .69%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALE as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF ( CNRG )

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF ( IWN )

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF ( VTWV )

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Size Fund ( SIZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CNRG with an increase of 12.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALE at 3.06%.