Allergan plc. (AGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Allergan plc. ( AGN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.74 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AGN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $159.85, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGN was $159.85, representing a -18.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $197 and a 39.89% increase over the 52 week low of $114.27.

AGN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) and Merck & Company, Inc. ( MRK ). AGN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$25.56. Zacks Investment Research reports AGN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.29%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF ( BBH )

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF ( XPH )

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF ( IHE )

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF ( PJP )

Pacer Funds ( COWZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is COWZ with an decrease of -2.81% over the last 100 days. BBH has the highest percent weighting of AGN at 6.28%.