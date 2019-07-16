Allergan (AGN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Allergan (AGN) closed at $164.26, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Botox maker had gained 43.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGN as it approaches its nex t earnings release. On that day, AGN is projected to report earnings of $4.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.90 billion, down 5.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.68 per share and revenue of $15.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.06% and -3.63%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGN should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. AGN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, AGN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.68.

Meanwhile, AGN's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Generic Drugs was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.