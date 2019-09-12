Allegion plc (ALLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Allegion plc ( ALLE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALLE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $99.93, the dividend yield is 1.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALLE was $99.93, representing a -10.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.99 and a 33.54% increase over the 52 week low of $74.83.

ALLE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. ( PAYX ) and Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ). ALLE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.6. Zacks Investment Research reports ALLE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.5%, compared to an industry average of 4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALLE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALLE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALLE as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR )

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF ( AADR )

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ( BTAL )

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund ( MOM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BTAL with an increase of 9.13% over the last 100 days. VBR has the highest percent weighting of ALLE at 0.5%.