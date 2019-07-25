Allegion (ALLE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Allegion plc ALLE reported disappointing results for second-quarter 2019, wherein adjusted earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings/Revenues

Quarterly adjusted earnings came in at $1.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31. However, the bottom line was 0.8% higher than the year-ago figure. The upside can be primarily attributed to solid sales growth and improved operating income.

Revenues came in at $731.2 million, up 3.8% year over year. However, the top line missed the consensus estimate of $743.7 million. Revenues improved 3% on an organic basis. The rise was backed by strength in Americas non-residential business, strong pricing and acquisition benefits, partially offset by adverse impacts of unfavorable foreign exchange movements.

Allegion PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Allegion PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Allegion PLC Quote

Revenues in the Americas rose 3.5% year over year to $545.1 million. EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) revenues declined 3.8% to $142.2 million. Revenues in the Asia-Pacific surged 45.8% to $43.9 million in the reported quarter.

Costs/Margins

In the second quarter, Allegion's cost of sales escalated 2.9% year over year to $410.5 million. Gross profit grew 4.9% to $320.7 million while gross margin improved 50 basis points (bps) to 43.9%.

Selling and administrative expenses jumped 7.9% year over year to $175 million.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 20 bps to 21.5%.

Balance Sheet/Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2019, Allegion had cash and cash equivalents of $157.8 million, down from $283.8 recorded on Dec 31, 2018. Long-term debt was $1,393.1 million, down from $1,409.5 million recorded at the end of 2018.

In the first six months of 2019, the company generated net cash of $107 million from operating activities, down 9.9% from the year-ago period. Capital expenditures totaled $29.3 million compared with $20.9 million a year ago.

2019 Guidance

Adjusted earnings per share are now expected in the range of $4.80 to $4.90 compared with $4.75 to $4.90 guided earlier.

The company expects full-year 2019 revenue growth on both reported and organic basis in the band of 4.5-5.5%.

Full-year adjusted effective tax rate is anticipated to be 16%.

Available cash flow is targeted to be approximately $410-$430 million.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Allegion currently carries a Zacks Rank #2(Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the same space are DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE , AptarGroup, Inc. ATR and Avery Dennison Corporation AVY . While DXP Enterprises sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AptarGroup and Avery Dennison carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

DXP Enterprises delivered avera ge earnings surprise of 48.47% in the trailing four quarters.

AptarGroup pulled off average positive earnings surprise of 8.27% in the trailing four quarters.

Avery Dennison outpaced estimates in the las t report ed quarter by 1.10%.

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.

These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98%, +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.

Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>