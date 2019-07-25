Quantcast

Allegion (ALLE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Allegion plc ALLE reported disappointing results for second-quarter 2019, wherein adjusted earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings/Revenues

Quarterly adjusted earnings came in at $1.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31. However, the bottom line was 0.8% higher than the year-ago figure. The upside can be primarily attributed to solid sales growth and improved operating income.

Revenues came in at $731.2 million, up 3.8% year over year. However, the top line missed the consensus estimate of $743.7 million. Revenues improved 3% on an organic basis. The rise was backed by strength in Americas non-residential business, strong pricing and acquisition benefits, partially offset by adverse impacts of unfavorable foreign exchange movements.

Allegion PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Allegion PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Allegion PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Allegion PLC Quote

Revenues in the Americas rose 3.5% year over year to $545.1 million. EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) revenues declined 3.8% to $142.2 million. Revenues in the Asia-Pacific surged 45.8% to $43.9 million in the reported quarter.

Costs/Margins

In the second quarter, Allegion's cost of sales escalated 2.9% year over year to $410.5 million. Gross profit grew 4.9% to $320.7 million while gross margin improved 50 basis points (bps) to 43.9%.

Selling and administrative expenses jumped 7.9% year over year to $175 million.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 20 bps to 21.5%.

Balance Sheet/Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2019, Allegion had cash and cash equivalents of $157.8 million, down from $283.8 recorded on Dec 31, 2018.  Long-term debt was $1,393.1 million, down from $1,409.5 million recorded at the end of 2018.

In the first six months of 2019, the company generated net cash of $107 million from operating activities, down 9.9% from the year-ago period. Capital expenditures totaled $29.3 million compared with $20.9 million a year ago.

2019 Guidance

Adjusted earnings per share are now expected in the range of $4.80 to $4.90 compared with $4.75 to $4.90 guided earlier.

The company expects full-year 2019 revenue growth on both reported and organic basis in the band of 4.5-5.5%.

Full-year adjusted effective tax rate is anticipated to be 16%.

Available cash flow is targeted to be approximately $410-$430 million.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Allegion currently carries a Zacks Rank #2(Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the same space are DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE , AptarGroup, Inc. ATR and Avery Dennison Corporation AVY . While DXP Enterprises sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AptarGroup and Avery Dennison carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

DXP Enterprises delivered avera ge earnings surprise of 48.47% in the trailing four quarters.

AptarGroup pulled off average positive earnings surprise of 8.27% in the trailing four quarters.

Avery Dennison outpaced estimates in the las t report ed quarter by 1.10%.

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.

These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98%, +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.

Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR): Free Stock Analysis Report

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegion PLC (ALLE): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ATR , DXPE , AVY , ALLE


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar