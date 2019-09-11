Allegiant's August Traffic Rises But Load Factor Declines

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT reported a decline in load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) for August as traffic growth was outpaced by capacity expansion. Traffic Report
Backed by upbeat demand for air travel, system-wide traffic - measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs) - improved 4% on a year-over-year basis to 1.07 billion. Notably, system-wide traffic includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System capacity, calculated in available seat miles (ASMs), expanded 5.2% to 1.31 billion in August. Meanwhile, load factor declined 100 basis points to 81.6%.
Notably, the carrier has been grappling with decrease in load factor so far this year. Evidently, the metric declined 130 basis points to 82.2% in second-quarter 2019.
Coming back to Allegiant's August traffic report, departures increased 7.3%. Average stage length (average distance flown per aircraft departure) decreased 2.3% to 824 miles in the same month. The carrier was responsible for transporting approximately 1.26 million passengers during August.
The company's system-wide average fuel cost per gallon was approximately $2.13 in the month, lower than $2.20 in May. Allegiant expects fuel cost per gallon of $2.15 for 2019. Price Performance
Despite declining load factor, shares of Allegiant have charted a solid trajectory so far this year, courtesy of impressive top-line growth driven by strong passenger revenues. In the first half of 2019, passenger revenues increased 9%. The stock has gained 46.9% compared with its industry
's 4.5% growth. Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Allegiant carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked airline stocks are Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. VLRS
, Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA
and SkyWest SKYW
. While Controladora Vuela and Copa sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SkyWest carries the same Zacks Rank as Allegiant. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Controladora Vuela, Copa and SkyWest have rallied more than 93%, 26% and 33% so far this year, respectively. Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look. See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW): Free Stock Analysis Report Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS): Free Stock Analysis Report Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA): Free Stock Analysis Report Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here.