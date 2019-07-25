Allegiant (ALGT) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Increase Y/Y

Allegiant Travel CompanyALGT delivered lackluster second-quarter 2019 results, with earnings and revenues falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The transportation company's total earnings of $4.33 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.67. However, the bottom line increased almost 40% year over year. Meanwhile, total operating revenues increased 12.6% year over year to $491.8 million on the back of a 12.1% rise in passenger revenues. However, the top line missed the consensus mark of $505.2 million.

Notably, quarterly earnings (airline operations) increased 49.8% year over year to $4.81 per share. Airline revenues increased 12% to $486.8 million.

Quarter in Details

Systemwide air traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles: RPMs) in the quarter under review rose 11.5% and capacity (measured in available seat miles: ASMs) increased 13.4% year over year. Consequently, load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) was 82.2%, down 130 basis points, as capacity expansion outweighed traffic growth.

Airline operating cost per available seat miles (CASM) excluding fuel fell 6.1%. Moreover, total scheduled service passenger revenue per available seat miles (TRASM) declined 1.6% to 10.97 cents. Average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) decreased 6.3% to $2.22 in the quarter.

In the quarter under review, Allegiant rewarded shareholders with dividends worth $11 million. Furthermore, the board of directors has cleared a dividend of 70 cents per share, which is payable on Sep 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Sep 20.

Full-Year 2019 Outlook

The company expects scheduled and system ASMs to increase between 8% and 9% each. The company now expects non-fuel unit costs (airline) to decline between 3% and 4% (earlier outlook had hinted at a decline in the 1.5-3.5% range).

The company now expects fuel cost per gallon of $2.15 (earlier guidance: $2.26). Additionally, effective tax rate is now anticipated between 23% and 24%.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company now expects earnings per share in the range of $13.50-$14.25 (earlier guidance: $13.25-$14.75) for the current year. The mid-point of the guided range ($13.88 per share) is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.73.

Upcoming Releases

