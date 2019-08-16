SmileDirectClub, which develops and sells at-home teeth straightening systems, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The Nashville, TN-based company was founded in 2014 and booked $622 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SDC. SmileDirectClub filed confidentially on May 3, 2019. J.P. Morgan, Citi, BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse, Guggenheim Securities, Stifel, William Blair and Loop Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
The article All smiles: Alternative orthodontics provider SmileDirectClub files for a $100 million IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.