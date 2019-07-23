Quantcast

All Banking Eyes Are On FinTech

By John Blank,

Shutterstock photo

  • (0:30) - What Is Fintech?
  • (2:10) - Current Performance For 2019
  • (4:20) - John Blanks Top Stock Picks

There is a relatively new and deep small-cap banking niche to know about - and it is experiencing a solid 2019 stock market rally. It's the group known as FinTech. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here to elaborate.

1. What exactly is FinTech?

2. Is this an up and coming group to keep an eye on?

3. This emerging industry has a good Zacks Industry Ranking. Why is that?

4. There is a global market impact here, correct? Is this a replay of 2007?

5. How do the year-to-date returns for this group compare with the broad market?

6. There are three stocks in the group you say are worth considering, Encore Capital Group (ECPG), LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADRs (LX) and Navient Corp (NAVI).

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, taking a look at Global Markets. With John, I'm Terry Ruffolo.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Navient Corporation (NAVI): Free Stock Analysis Report

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (LX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: NAVI , LX , ECPG


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar