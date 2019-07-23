All Banking Eyes Are On FinTech

(0:30) - What Is Fintech?

(2:10) - Current Performance For 2019

(4:20) - John Blanks Top Stock Picks

There is a relatively new and deep small-cap banking niche to know about - and it is experiencing a solid 2019 stock market rally. It's the group known as FinTech. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here to elaborate.

1. What exactly is FinTech?

2. Is this an up and coming group to keep an eye on?

3. This emerging industry has a good Zacks Industry Ranking. Why is that?

4. There is a global market impact here, correct? Is this a replay of 2007?

5. How do the year-to-date returns for this group compare with the broad market?

6. There are three stocks in the group you say are worth considering, Encore Capital Group (ECPG), LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADRs (LX) and Navient Corp (NAVI).

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, taking a look at Global Markets. With John, I'm Terry Ruffolo.