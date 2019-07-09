Quantcast

Alimentation Couche-Tard profit misses on lower fuel sales

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 9 (Reuters) - Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, on lower fuel sales across North America and Europe as well as higher expenses.

The company, which is re-branding its stores and service stations outside of Quebec as "Circle K", said total revenue from its fuel retail business fell 4.3% to $9.6 billion.

Revenue from fuel sales in the United States, its biggest market with over 9,000 stores, fell 3% to $6.2 billion, while it fell 4.3% in Europe and 10.2% in Canada.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $293.1 million, or 52 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 28, from $391 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 52 cents per share missing analysts estimates of 54 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue fell 3.7% to $13.11 billion, missing estimates of $13.27 billion.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , US Markets , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar